Illinois Woman Posed as Mexican Cartel Member, Tricked Her Fiancé into Killing His Mistress After Learning About Their Affair

New details have emerged in the Romeoville quadruple murder case that took place last month.

According to NBC Chicago, police have released more than 100 pages of investigative analysis providing insight into the September 17, 2023, murders of Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, both in their 30s, and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego, as well as their three dogs.

The motive is linked to an affair between Bartolomei and her 31-year-old co-worker, Nathaniel Huey Jr. According to the documents, Huey's fiancée, Ermalinda Palomo, learned about the affair and created several fake social media accounts to convince Huey that he was working for the Mexican cartel.

Palamo Posed as a Cartel Member, Told Huey His Lover was a 'Mole' Plotting Against Him

Police say the cartel eventually ordered the murders of the family, according to NBC Chicago.

"Ermalinda (acting as one of her fictional characters) frequently referenced Nathaniel's relationship with Ermalinda. She would encourage Nathaniel to be faithful in his relationship, stop speaking with other women, treat Ermalinda nicely, and engage in sexual intimacy with her," the police reports state.

"Communications with Nathaniel eventually led Ermalinda to convince him he was under constant surveillance by the organization, and that the leaders questioned his loyalty and trustworthiness. Based on years of communication, Nathaniel's responses indicate he fully believed the information but did not know Ermalinda was the one he was communicating with."

On September 14, Palomo reportedly contacted Huey using one of her fake phone numbers, telling him that Bartolomei was a "mole" plotting against him, according to police reports. This led to the murders. Huey called in sick to work and began planning, believing the fake accounts were connected to the cartel, according to law enforcement.

Huey Broke into Barolomei's Home and Killed Her Entire Family

Huey Jr. left Palomo in the car as he broke into the Romeoville family's home. Hearing the noise, Rolon confronted Huey Jr. and was shot several times. After shooting Rolon, Huey entered a bedroom and shot Bartolomei and their two children. The family's dogs were also shot, one in the kitchen and two in a bedroom.

After the murders, Huey Jr. contacted the fake account to report what he had done. Huey quickly became a suspect due to IPASS data, cell tower records, and flock camera systems placing his vehicle at the scene.

He was questioned and "admitted to his relationship with Zoraida but denied involvement in the murders. He refused to allow police to search his GMC Yukon at this time," the police report states. "Later that day, he was seen transferring a bag containing firearms from his GMC to another person. The bag and its contents were later seized."

Huey, Palomo Both Dead After Being Found with Gunshot Wounds Following Police Chase

Huey and Palomo both became persons of interest. On September 20, in the morning, a license plate reader spotted a vehicle linked to the pair in Catoosa, Oklahoma—nearly 650 miles away, Burne said that afternoon.

Authorities attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver "immediately tried to elude officers, resulting in a single-car crash" on Interstate 44, he said.

The vehicle caught fire, and police reported hearing what sounded like gunshots. They found Huey Jr. dead from a gunshot wound in the driver's seat, and Palomo critically wounded from a gunshot in the passenger seat. She was taken to a hospital and later died.

The deaths of Huey Jr. and Palomo closed the investigation into the murders.