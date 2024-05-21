Illinois Woman Conspires with Younger Co-worker She was Having an Affair with to Kill Her Long-time Boyfriend

A 33-year-old Illinois woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly conspiring with her 20-year-old McDonald's co-worker to kill her long-time boyfriend so she and the co-worker could start a new relationship, according to authorities.

On Wed., May 15, at about 5 a.m., Arturo Cantu, 39, left his Bridgeview apartment and was walking to his car when he was shot multiple times, according to Bridgeview police, as reported by NBC Chicago. His body was found on the side of his building, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calderon was Captured on Surveillance Footage Fleeing the Crime Scene

The investigation into Cantu's shooting death led authorities to accuse Agnieszka Rydzewski, 33, of plotting with Anthony Calderon, 20, to kill Cantu.

Surveillance video showed a man parking his SUV at a nearby business before walking to the apartment and running back to the vehicle after the shooting, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing court documents. Rydzewski, 33, was in the apartment during the shooting, according to police. The man was later identified as Calderon.

On Friday night, police arrested Calderon and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with Cantu's shooting death. The following day, police arrested Rydzewski and charged her with solicitation to commit murder.

Investigators Found Text Messages Between Rydzewski and Calderon Plotting to Kill Cantu

Detectives found texts between the two in which they allegedly discussed their plan, prosecutors said in court. The text messages reportedly showed that Calderon and Rydzewski were romantically involved, had begun planning a life together and discussed how to get rid of Cantu. Rydzewski and Cantu were reportedly having relationship problems.

A text message allegedly sent on May 9 said "we will be together once all is clear," NBC Chicago reported, citing prosecutors. According to prosecutors, the two began texting each other in April about an alleged plot to kill Cantu. Rydzewski allegedly asked Calderon to find a third party to kill Cantu so the two could be together, prosecutors said.

When the third party refused to go through with the slaying, Calderon allegedly decided to kill Cantu himself, according to prosecutors. "I'm done waiting," Calderon allegedly texted his lover on May 9, according to local ABC affiliate WLS. "I will do it myself."

Then Calderon reportedly texted her on May 14, the day before the murder: "There will be no mercy."

The two suspects appeared in court over the weekend, where a judge denied them bail. They are both being held in the Cook County Jail. As they await their next court date, Cantu's family is mourning his loss. It is unclear if they've retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.