Illinois Woman Arrested Over Sexual Relationship with Underage Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend, Became Pregnant with His Child

Police in Washington, Illinois, have arrested a woman after a thorough and lengthy investigation into alleged sexual assault of a minor which led to her becoming pregnant with the victim's child earlier this year.

As reported by CIProud.com, Robyn Polston, 43, of Washington, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal sexual assault and child pornography after a comprehensive review of evidence made up of several search warrants, key witness interviews and collected biological and digital evidence, police said.

Victim was Polston's Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend

As reported by Scallywag and Vagabond, Police began investigating Polston after they received a complaint alleging she had engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor. The complaint was made by a resident and the victim was a 14-year-old boy who was her daughter's former boyfriend, according to reports.

Investigators believe Polston, a local hairstylist, groomed the boy over time, before sexually assaulting him over several months, during which Polston reportedly became pregnant with the minor's child.

Polston Told People the Baby's Father was Serving in the Military

During her pregnancy, Polston allegedly told clients and acquaintances that the baby's father was serving overseas in the military. Witnesses later told investigators they frequently saw a young boy accompanying her and that she claimed he was her boyfriend's younger brother.

Suspicion grew when someone recognized the boy from a middle school yearbook, identifying him as her daughter's former boyfriend.

Polson Even Had a Maternity Shoot with the Victim

Further reports indicate that Polston had a maternity photo shoot with the boy, allegedly telling the photographer that he was 25 years old but "looked young for his age." Earlier in the investigation, police stated they were awaiting DNA test results to confirm the paternity of the child before proceeding with formal charges.

The department said they will not comment further at the time. They also appreciated the public's assistance and respect for the victim, victim's family and minors involved in this case. Polston was taken to the Tazewell County Jail following her arrest.