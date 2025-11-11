Illinois TikToker Killed Pedestrian While Livestreaming, Then Allegedly Asked for Donations

Illinois authorities are investigating after a woman allegedly killed a pedestrian last week while live-streaming on social media.

The 43-year-old woman was driving in the Chicago suburb of Zion on November 3 when she struck Darren Lucas, 59. Lucas died from his injuries — and the woman, who called 911, stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

Zion police are reportedly aware of a video that suggests the driver was live-streaming on TikTok when she hit and killed Lucas. The video shows the woman driving before a loud thud is heard, and she says, "F**k, f**k, f**k ... I just hit somebody."

A child was also overheard asking what happened before the livestream ended abruptly. Watch the video below:

According to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the deadly collision.

The TikTok user, formerly known as Tea_Tyme_3, privated the account and changed the handle. However, The Root reported that the woman continued to post content. That content included letting her followers know that she would not be hosting livestreams, as "my mind isn't in full capacity."

At some point, the woman allegedly also took to TikTok to ask for CashApp donations — sparking outrage amongst her followers.

"My Cash App up there if y'all wanna support while I'm on mental leave," she reportedly said. "I will be OK. I am taking things one day at a time. I'm good, you guys."

The Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported that Lucas was killed across the street from his job. An autopsy confirmed he died of blunt force trauma.