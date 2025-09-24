Illinois Man Shot His Ex To 'Prove His Love' to New Girlfriend

A 23-year-old man with a previous firearm-related conviction is now accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Illinois officials say.

The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said in a Sept. 22 news release Jaquon Timothy faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge following the July 19 shooting in South Peoria.

Timothy, according to the state's attorney's office, shot his ex-girlfriend "to prove his love to his new girlfriend." "Officers spoke to Timothy's current girlfriend, and she reported that Timothy had told her before the shooting that he would shoot his ex-girlfriend," officials said. "She further noted that after the shooting, Timothy told her he had carried it out."

The Peoria Police Department said the 18-year-old victim was shot in both feet. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Timothy admitted to the shooting in text messages, officials said. Arrested on Sept. 18, Timothy was ordered by a Peoria County judge to remain in custody, according to the state's attorney's office.

This isn't Timothy's first run-in with the law. In 2022, Timothy was sentenced to 22 months in prison after pleading guilty "to conspiracy to steal and possess firearms from a federal firearms licensee; stealing from a federal firearms licensee; and possession of a stolen firearm," the U.S Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois said.

He and several others stole firearms from a gun store, then their getaway car crashed as they attempted to flee East Peoria officers, prosecutors said. They were also accused of trying to steal cars from a dealership before their gun theft.