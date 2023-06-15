Illinois Man Shoots Himself After Dreaming About Someone Breaking into His House, Charged

A Lake Barrington man who shot himself earlier in the spring while dreaming that someone had broken into his house now faces several charges, according to police.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. April 10 to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Shoreline Road in Lake Barrington, police said.

When they arrived, they found 62-year-old Mark M. Dicara losing a significant amount of blood from the leg, according to police, who said deputies applied a tourniquet to the injury.

An investigation revealed Dicara had dreamt that someone was breaking into his home, retrieved his .357 Magnum revolver and shot at a person he believed was an intruder, instead striking himself, police said, adding no one had been trying to burglarize the residence.

The round went through Dicara's leg and became lodged in his bedding, according to police, who said he was taken to a hospital.

Dicara's firearm owners identification (FOID) card was revoked but he still had a gun, and he was charged with possession of a firearm and reckless discharge, both felonies, police said. He was arrested Monday and released after posting bail for $150,000 bond, according to police, who said his next court date is set for June 29.