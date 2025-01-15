Illinois Man Mauled to Death by Pitbull Inside His Home

A man died after being mauled to death by a dog in his Southern Illinois home on Friday, officials confirmed on Monday.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Robert W. Echols, lived on Lovejoy Lane in Alton, according to a statement from Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich.

As reported by the Alton Telegraph, Echols's brother was able to get out of their home, and, using his neighbor's phone, he called 911.

Police got the call for help around 5 p.m., the statement said. When Alton police and firefighters arrived on scene, family members were waiting in the driveway while the victim was still in the house with the dog. Alton firefighters waited for police to secure the scene.

Officers reportedly entered the home, and a gunshot was heard. After the shot was fired, police, firefighters and Alton Memorial Ambulance personnel tried valiantly to treat the man and called for a helicopter ambulance.

Echols was pronounced deceased at 6:18 p.m. by a Madison County Coroner's Office investigator. He had suffered bleeding and injuries to an arm. The outlet also confirmed the dog was a pitbull.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy exam said Echols's injuries were a result of the dog attack, but a final cause of death won't be issued until further into the investigation. One of the pending factors in the investigation is a routine toxicology test, the statement said.

Echols' family has now set up a fundraiser to help them cover funeral costs and unexpected expenses.