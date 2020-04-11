The chemistry between Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young is talk of the town with the increasing popularity of the series "I'll Go to You When the Weather is Nice." Here is the reason why the chemistry between the lead actors looks nothing short of real.

Park Min Young plays Mok Hae Won

JTBC released the video of behind the scenes of "I'll Go To You When the Weather is Nice." In the behind the scenes video, Park Min Young who plays Mok Hae Won in the series is seen rehearsing a romantic scene with Seo Kang Joon who plays Im Eun Seob. Min Young is leaning on the shoulder of Kang Joon when instead of his lines, he asks Min Young "Will you marry me," to which Min Young and the director along with the crew burst out laughing.

Min Young is also heard saying that Kang Joon has been repeating the same thing (proposing her with the line gheron halle) since the beginning of the shoot. The behind the scenes video also shows the lead actors rehearsing a scene of cutting the wood. Both Kang Joon and Min Young score well during the rehearsal. Looking at Min Young's woodcutting skills, the director even decides to add it to the filming.

Story synopsis

But when the actual scene is being shot, both Kang Joon and Min Young take multiple takes before cutting the wood into pieces. The series I'll Go To You When the Weather is Nice is about a woman who quits her job following unfortunate events and returns to her village in Gangwon. Here she meets her former classmate and neighbour Kang Joon who also had returned to the village and currently owns a bookstore.

The series is being telecast on JTBC from February 24, 2020. Currently, the series has completed 12 episodes and the last (16th episode) will be telecast on April 21. Due to coronavirus scare, the crew took a week-long break. Thus episodes 5 and 6, which were scheduled to air on March 9 and 10 respectively, were aired on March 16 and 17.

Watch the video here: (Proposal timeline: from 5.15 to 5.42)