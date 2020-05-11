A video of a woman masturbating inside an IKEA store in China has gone viral. The video of a woman, who is half-naked in various positions trying out masturbating in various sofas and beds in the IKEA furniture store showroom ignoring the people walking by inside the store.

The store has managed to scrub the uncensored version of the video from social media in China. The multinational furniture giant has promised to take more careful security and public cleanliness measures.

IKEA responded with the caption: "We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store." In addition, the Swedish furniture giant asked customers to browse stores in an orderly and civilised way.

Social media abuzz with speculations about store's location

The name of the branch where the incident occurred as well as the identity of the woman in the video was not revealed. However, social media was abuzz that the incident occurred in Guangdong province. The netizens arrived at this speculation as the Cantonese language is heard being spoken in the background.

Cantonese is mostly spoken in parts of southern China and among the Cantonese speaking regions. However, this is still a speculation and the company has taken strict measures to keep the store's locality under wraps because it might affect its business.

Old video making rounds?

However, the woman in the video was not wearing a mask, nor were the other visitors to the store. China has been under lockdown since January and people everywhere are seen wearing masks. As the sharing of the video has been controlled by the company, it is not sure if this video was shot before coronavirus spread in the country.

Even though the lockdown ended in China in the first week of April, people have been asked to take precautionary measures including wearing masks.

China has strict regulations for the content shared in online platforms. Deliberate public nudity can land one in ten days of administrative detention. Those uploading obscene content online can be detained for 15 days with a fine of 3,000 Yuan.

Uniqlo incident of 2015

A similar incident led to the arrest of two people in China in 2015. A video of a couple having sex in the changing room inside a Japanese clothing store, Uniqlo, went viral on social media. Chinese cops had arrested five people in connection with the video and Uniqlo refuted claims of any involvement in the matter.