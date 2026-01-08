Actor Awards 2026: Everything We Know So Far About SAG's 32nd Annual Ceremony

Actors Awards 2026 will take place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 1, at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The 32nd annual award ceremony will be streamed live via Netflix. During the star-studded evening, iconic actor Harrison Ford will receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award for his humanitarian and career accomplishments.
Actors Awards 2026, presented by the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), revealed the nominees on Wednesday (January 7). The nominees were announced through a worldwide live stream by Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie and Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James.
One Battle After Another topped the nomination list with seven nods, followed by Sinners with five nominations. Meanwhile, Frankenstein, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme also joined the nomination list with triple nominations.
The Studio led the nomination list in the television category with five nods, followed by The White Lotus and Adolescence with four nods each. The final seasons of Squid Game and Stranger Things were also nominated in the TV category.
Actor Awards 2026 Nomination List:
Film Categories
Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Miles Caton, Sinners
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
TV Categories
Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- The Pitt
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood, White Lotus
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This,
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Andor
- Landman
- The Last of Us
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things