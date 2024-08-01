Igniting a Firestorm! Megan Thee Stallion "Twerks" and Sings X-Rated Songs at Kamala Harris Rally, Watch Video

Megan Thee Stallion is under fire for her performance at Kamala Harris' presidential rally in Atlanta on July 30. The rapper, known for her bold and energetic performances, took the stage at the Georgia State Convocation Center, where she performed her hit song "Savage" and other popular tracks. However, the nature of her performance has led to significant backlash on social media and beyond.

Dressed in a striking blue power suit, Megan was accompanied by a troupe of background dancers. Her performance included a segment where she twerked on stage, which left many in the audience visibly shocked. This moment quickly went viral, drawing criticism from various quarters.

Many social media users expressed their disapproval, questioning the appropriateness of such a performance at a political rally. "Imagine performing a sex song at a presidential rally," one user commented. Another remarked, "How is this election real?" The criticisms were not limited to the performance itself but extended to Harris' decision to invite Megan to the event. "Twerking at a political rally is a choice... this can't be what we have representing us. This was a bad move for Kamala," one user wrote. Another predicted, "Kamala is about to lose votes."

The content of Megan's performance was also a focal point of the controversy. Critics highlighted the explicit nature of her songs, particularly given the presence of children and families in the audience. "Why is she performing a sexual song in front of kids at a presidential rally?" one user asked.

Despite the backlash, Megan continued with her set, performing another hit song, "Body." Before starting, she addressed the crowd, saying, "I know my ladies in the crowd love their body. And if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for." This message, intended to rally support for Harris, was met with mixed reactions.

Following her performance, Megan shared a video on social media with Kamala Harris, praising her as the "future President of the US." The post aimed to show solidarity and support for Harris' campaign, but it did little to quell the controversy surrounding the performance.

Kamala Harris, who became the Democratic presidential nominee after Joe Biden stepped down, has garnered support from many high-profile figures, including Barack and Michelle Obama. However, the rally in Atlanta, meant to bolster her campaign, has instead drawn unwanted attention due to Megan's performance.

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to advocacy and controversy. In 2021, she received a Humanitarian Award from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and has been vocal on various social issues. However, her recent performance has raised questions about the intersection of entertainment and politics, and whether such performances are appropriate in a political context.

The video of her performance quickly spread online, with many calling it "cringe" and questioning Harris' judgment. "This is a disgrace to our country," one user commented. Another remarked, "Maybe not the best song for a presidential campaign." The widespread criticism underscores the complex dynamics at play in political campaigns and the scrutiny faced by candidates and their supporters.

Watch the video of Megan Thee Stallion performing at Kamala Harris' rally below: