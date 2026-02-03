Ifunanya Nwangene: Former 'The Voice' Contestant Dies Aged 26 after Being Bitten by Snake While Asleep in Her Home in Nigeria

African singer Ifunanya Nwangene, who shot to fame as a contestant on "The Voice Nigeria," has died aged 26 after being bitten by a snake while asleep on Saturday. "With painful heart, we announce the demise of Ifunanya Nwangene Nanyah," the AMEMUSO choir announcer Sam Ezugwu announced on Facebook Sunday.

Described as a "rising star," Nwangene, known on YouTube as "NANYAH," was just beginning to break through, with her choir saying she was on the verge of sharing her remarkable talent with the world. Nwangene was sleeping in her apartment in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, when she suddenly woke up with sharp pain in her leg, a friend told BBC Africa.

Tragic Death

The young singer rushed to a nearby clinic for help, but it did not have antivenom to treat her bite. She was later transported to a hospital for further care. "While they were trying to stabilize her, she could not speak but she could make hand gestures. She was struggling to breathe," Ezugwu told the outlet.

The hospital reportedly had only one of the two antivenom doses she needed, prompting Ezugwu to rush out to find the second. Tragically, Nwangene was pronounced dead before he could make it back.

After her death, animal control officers were called to her apartment, where they found and captured two snakes inside the home.

One person shouted, "It's a cobra" as the snakes were wrangled out of the singer's home, according to a video posted on social media.

Nwangene competed on Season 3 of "The Voice Nigeria," where she auditioned with a moving performance of Rihanna's "Take A Bow." Her soulful delivery impressed the panel, leading two judges to turn their chairs.

Star in Her Own Right

She ultimately joined Nigerian singer Waje's team and advanced to the knockout stage of the competition before being eliminated. The singer had been gearing up for her first-ever solo concert and had recently hinted at a new project with fellow Nigerian artist Tbrass. After her death, the trumpeter shared a heartfelt tribute in her memory.

"An irreplaceable loss to the Abuja music society and Nigeria at large. My hand and heart feels very heavy writing this, because it is unimaginable loosing such a young promising great, talented music artist who touched so many lives, it is very heartbreaking—especially in Nigeria where music runs deep in our souls and connects us all," he wrote on Instagram.

"The pain of saying goodbye to someone whose voice and energy brought joy, inspiration, and even healing to many is heavy. From her unique voice, to the stories she told through songs, and the way she represented our culture and struggles, Nanya was a true artist who left an irreplaceable mark."