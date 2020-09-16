Venus is a planet with extreme hostile conditions, and life, as we know could not survive in this space body. However, a recent study had suggested the possibility of alien life on Venus, as researchers detected phosphine in the planet's atmosphere. Even though this phosphine presence could be the result of new chemistry, scientists believe that there could be aliens at least in microbial form in Venusian clouds.

Hostility For Earthlings Does Not Rule Out Possibility of Alien Life

Space agencies including NASA consider water a potential signature to find alien life on other planets. However, several space experts believe that alien life forms might have evolved differently, and they could have been surviving in conditions that are hostile for earthlings.

Moreover, recent researches have discovered several exoplanets that share similarities with the earth, and interestingly, many of these space bodies are located in the habitable zone of their respective star systems.

Top Harvard physicist Avi Loeb had recently suggested space agencies to look for techno signature in the space to locate aliens.

"We would see signatures of them in space, either because they send a signal that we detect or we see evidence of technological equipment that passes us by or we see the surface of a planet being modified in a way that implies an intelligent, technological civilization," said Loeb.

Loeb had also claimed that advanced aliens that might be living in the deep nooks of the universe are not paying a visit to the earth, as the humans are not particularly interesting for any other civilizations to visit.

If Life is There on Venus, Earth Will be Doomed

According to Fermi Paradox, the universe in which the solar system is located so big and mighty than human imagination, but until now, we have not made that crucial first contact with aliens. However, as scientists have now found signs of alien life on Venus, it indicates that the probability of an advanced species living in the cosmos could not be ruled out.

Gradually, the life on Venus may also undergo evolution, and in millions of years, the hostile planet could also turn out to be a living habitat.

Legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking had previously predicted a possible alien invasion of planet earth which will finally result in the doom of the blue planet. According to Hawking, if aliens locate humans first, then it could be due to their technological advancement.

"Such advanced aliens would perhaps become nomads, looking to conquer and colonize whatever planets they could reach. We don't know much about aliens, but we know about humans. If you look at history, contact between humans and less intelligent organisms have often been disastrous from their point of view, and encounters between civilizations with advanced versus primitive technologies have gone badly for the less advanced," said Hawking.

If different alien life forms, unknown to humans are evolved on Venus, and if they attain consciousness in the future, then possibilities of a galactic war could not be ruled out, as Venus is the immediate neighbor of earth.