The stage is getting ready for the grand finale of Idols South Africa Season 16. The show, which was kick-started with 16 contestants, has now boiled down to two participants – Mr Music and Zama.

The 16th season of Idols South Africa was started with 31 contestants after a gruelling audition out of which 16 participants - Ntokozo, Zama, Jerodine, Dee, Ndoni, Melanin, Bongi, Be, Qhawe, Ethan, Mr Music, Succedor, Zahn-Reece, Jooma, Brandon and Sonwabile – got the tickets for the next round.

After intense competition, Mr Music, Zama and Brandon earned the top three spots in the show which is judged by Somizi Mhlongo, Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayiv. Last Sunday, 6 December, Brandon was shown the door. As a result, Mr Music and Zama have entered the last stage of the reality show.

Idols South Africa is hosted by ProVerb and aired on Mzansi Magic (161).

What the Winner will Get?

The winner will get R1m ($65 000), a contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records, Samsung products to the value of R150 000 and a new Toyota Starlet 1.4 XR.R1m ($65 000).

How to Cast Your Vote?

The audience can cast their vote for their favourites contestant in four ways – Idols South Africa website, Mobile site, SMS and DsTV App.

The netizens, who want to cast their votes, need to login to the below website and register to cast their votes. After entering the necessary details like date of birth, location and gender, you will be sent an OTP for authentication before casting your votes.

Voting Through SMS

People can cast their votes via SMS by sending your favourite contestant's number to 37400. SMS voting is limited to 100 per user from South Africa.

Vote Through MyDStv App

People can cast their votes via the MyDStv App. Votes via the App are limited to 100 votes per user.

Vote Through Mobile Website

Vote for your favourite contestant via the Idols SA mobile site - www.idolssa.tv. Votes on the mobile site are limited to 100 votes per user. Mobile site votes are free.