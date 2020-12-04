Hannes Van Der Walt, the winner of Mr South Africa 2020, and the pageant have been trolled again. Days after he emerged victorious, the netizens have poked fun at the event for the poor selection of the contestants.

The finale was held on Saturday, 28 November. De Villiers Koster and Lee Jordan Jacobs have ended up at the second and third places, respectively. Apart from these three, seven others like

David Schabort, Danny Doman, Leon, Roan Kitshoff, Kyle Hans, Rich Moses and Songezo Mankahla had entered the last stage of the pageant.

However, the netizens seem to have woken up now as the started trolling days after he was declared the winner. This is not the first time that the contestants have been mocked by netizens. Just a few weeks before the finale, they were trolled following underwear photoshoot.

Starting from relaxation of norms to the quality of the photoshoots, people have criticised the organisers for organising a sub-standard event.

The Backlash on Twitter

A netizen writes, "I'm convinced Mr South Africa is made from the left over budget from Miss South Africa.... everything is a hot mess here #mrsouthafrica "Mr South Africa". [sic]" Another netizen posts, "As if we haven't been through enough during 2020. Here comes #MrSouthAfrica.[sic]"Another netizen posts, "As if we haven't been through enough during 2020. Here comes #MrSouthAfrica.[sic]"

