Zama is the winner of the 16th season of Idols SA (South Africa) and Mr Music has become the runner up. The curtains for the reality show was dropped on Sunday, 13 December.

Months of her hard work in the show was finally rewarded as she won the title with w prize money of R1m ($65 000), a contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records, Samsung products to the value of R150 000 and a new Toyota Starlet 1.4 XR.R1m ($65 000).

The biggest achievement of her is to earn a good fan following. On some occasions, her singing brought tears to judge Unathi Nkayi.

Whereas Mr Music has received R50 000, a couple of Samsung products, apart from gift vouchers from Truworths and Old Mutual Money.

The evening was packed with the performances of DJ Zinhle and Loyiso, Reece Madlisa & Zuma, Luyolo Yiba among many others. The top 10 singers of the season also got the opportunity to sing one last time before the winner was announced.

"We are excited that once again, Mzansi Magic has provided a platforms for young South Africans to launch their careers, and this season was no different," IOL quotes Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, as saying.

However, the verdict has met with a mixed response as a section of netizens felt Mr Music deserved the Idols SA title more than Zama. Check out the reactions here:

L I H L E ♥️: Zama haters choke on it, she won wether you like it or not. Just drink water and rest #IdolSA

Wade: #EpicFail @ProVerbMusic you never look straight at the camera, you reading off a teleprompter

@IdolsSA #IdolSA , get natural, get polished, practice

Nompumelelo Elaine: Guys I love Zama and all but can we just he honest....Mr Music deserves this title. This guy neh... ahhh #IdolSA

DivineBeating heartHibiscus: #IdolSA we all knew Zama was gonna win even though she didn't deserve it. I'm not taking away the fact that she is an AMAZING singer but she is definitely not a full package

Yamkela Mzizi: So sad for Mr Music but now his career can actually start #IdolSA

Sphalaphala: I've loved this girl since her first audition Heart suitHeart suitHeart suit she deserves it #IdolsSAFinale #idolszama #IdolSA #idolssa2020

johanna Mofomme: #idolszama #idolssa2020 #IdolSA well done zama yeees my vote did not go to wasteWoman dancingMan dancingWoman dancingWoman dancingWoman dancing

kabelo_Moss: kind of lost its spark now! It has been known for weeks that whatever happens Zama will be crowned the winner. And to my surprise she seemed all gobsmacked! She probably has been told weeks ago that she will take this year's.