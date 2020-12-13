The grand finale of the 16th season of Idols SA (South Africa) is held on Sunday, 13 December. The event will be aired on Mzansi Magic and streamed live on DStv app and website.

Amid Covid-19 fears, the 16th season of Idols SA was launched in August. Out of 30 contestants, 16 talents made it to the next stage. Thereafter, the aspiring singers were eliminated one-after-the-other.

Ntokozo, Zama, Jerodine, Dee, Ndoni, Melanin, Bongi, Be, Qhawe, Ethan, Mr Music, Succedor, Zahn-Reece, Jooma, Brandon and Sonwabile were the 16 contestants who made it to the second round. Last week, Brandon was evicted.

Mr Music and Zama are in the finale. The winner will get R1m ($65 000), a contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records, Samsung products to the value of R150 000 and a new Toyota Starlet 1.4 XR.R1m ($65 000).

Where to Watch Idols SA Online?

The event will be streamed live on DStv on its website and app. The netizens can download the app from Google Play or Apple App store. The users need to create accounts to watch the content.

Who will win the grand finale?

Both Zama and Mr Music have done well to reach the last stage of the reality show. They both have good support from their fans. Check out the netizens' prediction below:

Mrs JayRed heartRing: #idolsSA Mr music deserves to be the winner! He always showed up as his best self on the stage and made sure we connect with his all his performances also with his facial expressions a ke se namele stage a kwatile Mr music! Mara fede.

Fatima Biggest Stan!: Mr Music trending already? Yho I hope he wins @IdolsSA #IdolsSA

Randall Abrahams: I commend both Zama & Mr. Music for their commitment over the period & wish them all the best for the finals. As I said on television, they should both just enjoy the event.

Well done Zama & Mr. Music!

#IdolsSA

T H A T OFlag of Germany: I can bet now Zama is our winner who's in #IdolsSA