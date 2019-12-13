With just a couple of days left for the filming of Lunar New Year special Idol Star Athletics Championships 2020, MBC has released new details about the show. The broadcasting network has revealed that more than 50 K-Pop bands and over 200 idols will be competing with each other at the event.

The complete celebrity line-up for this year is as follow:

1THE9, 1TEAM, 3YE, AB6IX, AOA, Apink, APRIL, ATEEZ, ARIAZ, BDC, Bz-Boys, Cherry Bullet, DIA, DONGKIZ, Golden Child, (G)I-DLE, GreatGuys, gugudan, GWSN, Ha Sung Woon, Hash Tag, ITZY, Jeong Sewoon, JBJ95, Kim Jae Hwan, LOONA, MAMAMOO, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, NATURE, Newkidd, NCT Dream, N.Flying, NOIR, Oh My Girl, ONF, OnlyOneOf, Park Ji Hoon, Pink Fantasy, PURPLEBECK, Rocket Punch, SATURDAY, Seven O'Clock, SEVENTEEN, SF9, SPECTRUM, South Club, Stray Kids, The Boyz, VERIVERY, VICTON, WJSN and WE IN THE ZONE.

The filming of Idol Star Athletics Championship 2020 will be held on December 16 and the seven main events of the program are archery, eSports, horseback riding, pitching, penalty shootout, ssireum and track and field. MBC has already revealed that they will try their best to make the program a success.

"We are doing everything we can to create a celebration that all 202 of the participating idols can enjoy safely, while having a good time. We ask that you show a lot of support so that all of their sweat and passion can shine through in this 'Idol Star Athletics Championships," the representative of the broadcasting network said in a statement, reported Soompi.

JooE and AB6IX will be the MCs at the event

MBC, earlier this week, revealed that TWICE singer Dahyun, Super Junior member Leeteuk and Jun Hyun Moo will be returning as the main conductors (MC) of the show again. The broadcasting network also revealed that MOMOLAND member JooE and AB6IX member Lee Dae Hwi will be taking up the role of floor MCs at the event.

The Lunar New Year Special Idol Star Athletics Championship 2020 will be telecasted on MBC in the last week of January 2020. The program is scheduled to air for two days during the Korean Lunar New Year holidays, i.e. on the January 25 and 26.