Award season for the Korean entertainment industry is officially in full swings. But the popular singers and band members are not really busy with various live events. Most of them are preparing themselves for one of the most popular television reality shows - Idol Star Athletics Championships 2020.

The Lunar New Year special program will show popular K-Pop idols, singers and band members competing with each other in various sporting events. The show will be telecast live on MBC and the broadcasting network has revealed some details about it.

Live telecast on Jan 25 and 26, 2020

The filming of this New Year special program will be held on December 16 and it will be aired live next month. According to the producers, the show is scheduled to telecast live through MBS for two days -- on January 25 and 26, 2020.

The broadcasting network recently revealed that TWICE singer Dahyun, Super Junior member Leeteuk and Jun Hyun Moo will be returning as the main conductors (MC) of the show again. They were the MCs of Chuseok Special Idol Star Athletics Championships 2020.

Playing MC during the show

"Jun Hyun Moo, Leeteuk, and Dahyun will be greeting you through the small screen as the three MCs [of the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships'] this Lunar New Year holiday," Soompi quoted a program representative.

The broadcasting network also revealed that MOMOLAND member JooE and AB6IX member Lee Dae Hwi will be taking up the role of floor MCs at the event. JooE is hosting the show for the second time, but it will be a first time experience for Dae Hwi.

The Lunar New Year special program will focus on seven major sporting events. They are archery, track and field, ssireum or Korean wrestling, penalty shootout, pitching, horseback riding and eSports.

The organisers have released details about the commentators of some of these events. Oh My Girl member Seunghee will be the commentator of horseback riding and WJSN member Soobin will be the commentator for penalty shootout. While the commentators for eSports are Super Junior member Shindong, DinDin and Hong Jin Young.

Note the date and stay tuned for all the latest updates on Lunar New Year special Idol Star Athletics Championships 2020.