Idaho Parole Officer Charged Over Sexual Relationship with Female Parolee

An Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) probation and parole officer faces charges after being accused of sexual contact with a parolee in Cassia County.

Sheldon Wilkinson, 50, faces seven felony counts of sexual contact with an adult inmate or juvenile offender in magistrate court, according to court records. According to Idaho state law, this includes knowingly having "sexual contact with any parolee or any officer."

Court records show that he was released on the conditions that he has no contact with the victim, reports to pretrial release, tests for drugs and alcohol, and is electronically monitored.

The charges arose after an investigation by IDOC and Idaho State Police in June 2025 regarding a sexual relationship between Wilkinson and a female parolee, according to an affidavit from ISP.

The woman told police that Wilkinson created a Google phone number to communicate with her discreetly, according to the affidavit. Detectives found a historical, sexual text message string from April 2025 to June 2025. The woman told police she had been contacting Wilkinson through voice and text since November 2024.

The affidavit stated that Wilkinson had multiple sexual encounters with the woman since the fall of 2022. One encounter involved her "rendezvousing" with Wilkinson at a hotel while he was attending a firearms training event in Blackfoot.

Wilkinson eventually instructed the woman to delete all communications with her, according to the affidavit. She then blocked and deleted the number from her phone.

The magistrate court has scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 17.