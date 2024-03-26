Idaho Father Who Killed Neighbor's Family After Their Teen Son Exposed Himself to His Wife and Daughters, Sentenced to Life in Prison

An Idaho judge has sentenced a Kellogg man, Majorjon Kaylor, who shot and killed a family of four last June, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"The event is a particular heinous event. You've taken four individuals from this community based on your decision," Shoshone County District Court Judge Barbra Duggan said to Kaylor before handing out the sentence.

Kaylor Pleaded Guilty in December

Kaylor pleaded guilty to lesser charges — four counts of second-degree murder, in December of 2023 for the death of 65-year-old Kenneth Guardipee, his 41-year-old daughter, Kenna Guardipee, and her sons, Devin Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

Majorjon Kaylor, 32, of Kellogg, was accused of fatally shooting the four victims after Deven allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor's wife and young daughters. The massacre took place on Father's Day after growing tensions between Kaylor and the victims, who moved in next door just weeks earlier.

Kaylor 'Snapped' After Devin 'Exposed Himself,' was 'Masturbating' Through Window

Kaylor "snapped" during an argument with the neighbors after Devin "had exposed himself, was shaking his penis, and masturbating" through a ground-floor window in front of Kaylor's wife and daughters, police said in the affidavit.

According to court documents, Kaylor allegedly confronted Smith's mother, Kenna and his grandfather, Kenneth, on their back porch but an argument ensued over whether they were taking Kaylor's concerns seriously.

He allegedly killed the two outside before barging into the house, where he shot a 16-year-old boy and Smith, who police found dead on his knees in the bathroom with gunshot wounds to the head.



Kaylor Claimed He Took Matter into His Own Hands Because Cops Didn't Do Anything

Kaylor claimed Devin had exposed himself to his family at least thrice and he repeatedly called the cops over Deven's behavior but they didn't do anything about it. Judge Duggan said Kellogg Police Officers took a report on June 13. "If something happens again, I'm not going to call you guys," Kaylor told officers.

According to Kaylor's arrest affidavit, he and his wife had also exchanged images about Gary Plauché, who served no prison time after publicly shooting and killing the man who had kidnapped and raped his son. They also shared a drawing of a man shooting another man in the head with the caption "How to catch a predator."