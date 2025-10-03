Idaho Falls Man Who Killed a Stranger Because He was 'Mad and Wanted to Fight,' Convicted

A 21-year-old has been convicted of second-degree murder after a four day trial, where prosecutors argued that he killed a stranger because he was "mad and wanted to fight."

A jury in Bonneville County found Robert Wyatt Lange guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Alejandro Parades Hurtado. The murder occurred on the Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls on Oct. 19 last year. Officers were called to the scene near May Street where they found a man with significant injuries.

The man, later identified as Paredes-Hurtado, died from his injuries several days later, after being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. On Oct. 21, the Idaho Falls Police Department released dashcam video from the night of the assault. It showed Paredes-Hurtado being found unconscious and a person of interest walking away from the scene.

Lange turned himself into the Idaho Falls Police Department on Oct. 22. During an interview with detectives, he told them he had been out drinking but was "mad and wanted to fight." Lange alleged that Paredes-Hurtado had "come toward him," so he confronted him and kicked him.

When questioned about the interaction between Lange and Paredes-Hurtado, Lange said he had punched the other man "approximately 20 times until he realized (Paredes-Hurtado) was unconscious."

After the fight, Lange told officers he got up and walked home and that Paredes-Hurtado never hit him. Lange is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5 before Judge Brendon Taylor. He could face up to life in prison.