Ian Chappell Trolled by Pakistan Fans over Past Comment After Australia's Humiliating Loss to Bangladesh [Funny Memes]

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell has been trolled by Pakistani cricket fans following Australia's humiliating defeat against Bangladesh in the five-match T20 series. Matthew Wade's men lost 4-1 to Mahmudullah's side in the shortest form of cricket.

Why Ian Chappell has Come Under Attack?

He is being targeted for his past statement over Pakistan's poor performance in Australia. After their consecutive 12 loss in test cricket against Aussies, he criticized that the team should not be invited to play cricket in foreign countries unless it improves their performance.

"Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in Australia, and somebody's got to give them a kick up the bum. Cricket Australia have got to start saying 'listen if things don't improve we will stop with the invites'," the 77-year-old cricketer had said.

He added, "A lot of their struggles were because they had no leadership. There was no inspiration from Misbah, so things have got to change in Pakistan."

Australia Thrashed by Bangladesh and West Indies

With Australia suffering a 4-1 loss to Bangladesh, who is often considered as minnows in cricket, and against West Indies before this tournament, the fans have started trolling Ian Chappell that the Kangaroos should not be invited to play cricket unless it improves its performance.

Netizens are flooding Twitter with funny memes too.

Australia lost to Bangladesh on Monday, 9 August, by 60 runs. The home team had put 122 runs on board for the loss of eight wickets. On its turn, the Aussies were bowled out for paltry 62, their lowest in T20 format, in 13.2 overs.

Australia struggled all through the series in Bangladesh. It lost the series opener by 23 runs while it was defeated by five wickets in the second encounter. In the third match, the hosts beat the visitors by 10 runs.

The only match the Aussies managed to beat Bangladesh was the fourth clash where it won the clash by three wickets.

This is one of the worst performances of the Kangaroos in recent years. Hence, the team's performance has come under severe criticism.