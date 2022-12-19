'I Told Adam Everything': Surveillance Video Captures Chilling Conversation Between Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen Hours Before Idaho Murders

Chilling new footage has emerged from the night of the horrific University of Idaho murders in November, showing two of the victims walking alongside a mystery man hours before they were killed.

Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen were recorded on a surveillance camera in downtown Moscow moments before they were seen outside a nearby food truck. The man walking beside them matches the image of the man recorded standing beside them at the truck.

Police believe that this person is not a suspect in the brutal slayings of Mogen, 21, Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapain, 20. â€“ all of whom were stabbed to death inside their rental house on Nov. 13.

'What Did You Say to Adam?'

In the audio, a woman can be heard asking Goncalves and Maddie Mogen, "Maddie, what did you say to Adam?"

Another voice responds, "Like, I told Adam everything." Fox News reports that the first woman's voice is that of Goncalves.

The video was first uploaded on the Facebook group: 'University of Idaho Murders - Case Discussion.' The video was given to them by a resident of Moscow, Idaho, who says that they have given it to police investigators.

'Adam' Not a Suspect in Case, Says Kaylee's Father

According to Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's father, the "Adam" the women mention on the surveillance video is a bartender and is not being considered a suspect in the case at the moment.

"We asked and did the obvious due diligence, and we looked into that, and it was pretty clear that this individual was not a part of the investigation as far as a suspect," Steve Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said on Saturday's "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."

According to police, Goncalves and Mogen left the Corner Club bar at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 and walked to the food truck, where they ordered and then hitched a ride back to their King Road home.

Cameron and Smith, whose group has more than 90,000 members closely following the case, provided the video claiming it shows the young man in the hoodie was with Goncalves and Mogen before appearing in the food truck video. He is one of many people who have been subject to online speculation surrounding the case but has been ruled out as a suspect by investigators.

The group arrived at a food truck around 1:40 a.m., and Goncalves and Mogen returned home just before 2 a.m., according to police. Between 3 and 4 a.m., investigators say they were killed with what police have described as a "fixed-blade knife." No suspect has been identified or arrested per the latest police update on Friday as the investigation enters its fifth week.