'I Suggest Spirit': American Airlines Manager Kicks Woman Off Flight for Calling Attendant a 'B*tch' [VIDEO]

Twitter is celebrating an American Airlines manager after a video of him calmly shutting down a passenger that was being disrespectful towards one of his employees went viral on social media.

The clip, shared on Twitter by a bystander, starts off with the manager explaining to the woman that she was being prevented from boarding the flight because she called his employee a "b*tch."

'I Suggest Spirit'

"That was completely uncalled for, inappropriate; you're not going to travel," the manager tells the woman who tries to reason with him.

"We don't tolerate that crap with us, at all," the manager continues, before asking her to find another airline to take her to her destination. "You can find another carrier to fly with. I suggest Spirit," he adds.

The manager briefly walks away as the woman tries to explain herself but he doesn't pay heed to her. "If you acted appropriate and weren't disrespectful, then I would let you travel. But, unfortunately you called my employee a b*tch," the manager says.

Woman Gets Called Out For Lying

Thinking she might not face any consequences if she just flat out lies about calling the employee the B-word, prompting the manager to point out that there were bystanders who heard her say it. The manager then calls the woman out for lying, not only about being rude towards the employee but also about wearing a face mask.

"Don't lie. Because you already did that once when you took the mask off and put a new one on," he says, to which the woman responds by saying she was not wearing a mask because she was getting a new one out of her bag. "Ma'am, you were putting the [same] mask on. You didn't have a mask on," the manager can be heard saying.

"Can I tell you what actually happened?" the woman asks the manager, in a last-ditch attempt to get on the flight, but the manager refuses. "Unfortunately not. If you don't follow our policy, that's the end of the discussion. You don't want to follow the federal mask mandate and on top of that calling a vulgar name to my employee, it's not going to happen." The video runs out as the woman continues to say her side of the story. Watch the video below:

Twitter Reactions

The video has amassed more than 3.3 million views on Twitter and hundreds of comments and reactions from users who lauded the manager for the manner in which he stood up for the employee and dealt with the "entitled" woman.

"Amazing how quiet and reasonable and willing to talk things through they become when faced with the consequences of their actions," wrote one user.

"Rare boss standing behind his employee. We don't see enough of this. Respect to the manager for sticking up for the attendant," commented another. Here are some of the other reactions: