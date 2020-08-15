The South Korean survival show I-Land has announced six survivors who will proceed to the second season of the show. The rest of the members were eliminated from the show. Here is the complete information from streaming details to the final trainees selected in the survival show who will appear in the second part of the show that started on August 14.

The six grounders selected as trainees after counting the global votes are Ni-ki, Daniel, Sunoo, Geonu, Ta-ki and Hanbin. They have joined the six trainees who were selected in the end of the first part of the show including Heeseung, Sunghoon, K, Jungwon, Jake, and Jay.

Ni-Ki, Sonoo, Hanbin Get Lucky With Global Votes

Ni-ki received over 2 million votes (global votes) and became the first member among the 16 grounders to proceed to the second season of Mnet's I-Land. Sunoo received 2.6 million votes and secured the second spot among the survivors. Daniel got 2.5 million votes and will be seen in the next episode of the survival show. Geonu with 1.9 million votes became the fourth trainee contestant. Ta-ki amassed 1.7 million votes and won the fifth place. The last place was secured by Hanbin after defeating Nicholas and Kyungmin.

Currently the 12-member training team includes Heeseung, Sunghoon, K, Jungwon, Jake, and Jay along with the latest selected grounded members Ni-ki, Daniel, Sunoo, Geonu, Ta-ki and Hanbin.

What is I-Land?

I-Land is the survival show of South Korea organized by Belift Lab. The joint venture is produced by CJ E&M and Big Hit Entertainment. The show initially had 23 contestants. But one of the contestants, Kim Yoon Won, left the show amid the fifth episode possibly due to health reasons, bringing the number of contestants down to 22.

Out of the 22 contestants, 12 have been selected for training and the 10 left the show after the names of six survivors was announced during the sixth episode. Though currently there are 12 trainees, only seven among them will get a chance to debut in the new boy group.

The first part of the show started on June 26 and ended on July 31, 2020. The second part that started on August 14 will conclude on September 18, 2020.

Streaming Details

I-Land is currently being aired on cable channels Mnet, tvN Korea, Mnet Japan, tvN Asia. It is being streamed online via Mnet Smart, AbemaTV in Japan, Joox in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Thailand. The show is also available on Mnet K-POP and Big Hit Label's YouTube channels.

Even free online channel Rakuten Viki is streaming the reality show. Videos of the show are also released every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday on the Weverse app and on its website.

The top Kpop band BTS members performed before the I-Land survivors were announced. The show made the contestants go crazy as they were given a chance to meet the top Kpop idols.

Cleaning Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ment has confirmed that one of the cleaning staff employed at the set of I-Land has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Soompi, a source from I-Land said that the crew of the show is carrying out preventative measures such as keeping a record of everyone who visits the set, collecting health questionnaires, and measuring body temperature.

The staff who tested positive had visited the set on August 12 and was wearing mask while working. The set of I-LAND was closed and has been disinfected. The staff and the contestants will be tested as well, reported Soompi.