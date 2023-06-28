'I Hate Gay Guys': Toronto Man Under Investigation for Hate Crime After Video Shows Him Hurling Homophobic Slurs

A Toronto man has been arrested and could be charged with a hate crime after a viral video showed him harassing a gay man and using homophobic slurs.

The alleged incident took place in the middle of Main Street in Newmarket, where a man started slamming on the hoods of approaching vehicles and aggressively confronted bystanders before jumping through the open front window of a pub.

'I Hate Gay Guys'

The man attempted to fight with the bar's patrons, while being held back, and started yelling homophobic slurs.

In a video on Reddit, a man can be seen following another man on the sidewalk, shouting homophobic slurs and urging the man to punch him until lights begin flashing in an approaching unmarked York Regional Police SUV.

"Cops always support the gay guys," the man is heard saying. "I hate gay guys"

Officers apprehended the man, as he continued to repeat homophobic slurs.

Man Charged with Mischeif, Public Intoxication and Being Investigated for Hate Crime

York Regional Police confirmed to NewmarketToday that they responded to a report on June 25 at 12:40 a.m. of a man causing a disturbance on Main Street South in Newmarket.

Andrew Mitanoff, 43, was charged with mischief under $5,000 and for being intoxicated in a public place, police said. The windshield of a vehicle was cracked and damaged, according to police.

"Due to the utterances made, the case is being reviewed by a hate crime investigator," said Sgt. Clint Whitney of York Regional Police.