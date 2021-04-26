'I Didn't Smell Brad Pitt, I Am Not A Dog: Youn Yuh Jung Silences a Reporter with a Hilarious Response

Youn Yuh Jung has become the first South Korean actress to win the Oscar Award. She is also the first person from the country to get an Academy Award nomination and the first Asian female to win the award since 1958.

Witty Response to Reporter

The actress won the hearts of the audience with her acceptance speech, but it is her witty response to a silly question asked by a reporter which has become the talk of the town. As she received the Best Supporting Award for Minari from Bradd Pitt, the 73-year old Korean actress was asked by a journalist backstage what Pitt smelled like and she responded, "I didn't smell him, I'm not a dog. No." Her choice of words and the way she silenced the reporter is winning the internet.

Youn Yuh Jung has become the second Asian woman after Miyoshi Umeki to win an Oscar. For her performance in Minari, she is bestowed with the Best Supporting Actress Award.

Her Acceptance Speech

She started her speech by expressing her happiness over her first encounter with Brad Pitt. She said, "Where were you when we were filming? I'm very honored to meet you."

"As you know, I'm from Korea and my name is Yuh-jung Youn. Most European people call me Yuh-youn, and some of them call me Yuh-jung. But tonight, you are all forgiven," she said, on a lighter note, while mentioning how Pitt and others mispronounce her name.

The 73-year old said that she used to watch the Oscars ceremony from her home and finally she is attending it. She thanked Academy members for voting for her. Youn Yuh Jung expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her Minari family.

"Thank you to the wonderful Minari family: Steve [Yeun], [Lee] Isaac [Chung], [Han] Ye-ri, and Noel [Kate Cho], Alan [Kim], we became a family. And most of all—above all—Lee Isaac Chung, without him, I wouldn't be here tonight. He was our captain and my director, so thanks to you. Too many thanks to you," she said.

On Sunday, 25 April, the 93rd Academy Awards, for the first time in history, was held virtually and in-person due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally, it was scheduled to be held on 28 February.