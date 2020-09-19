The internet had a meltdown when Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston reunited for the table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High". The steamy scene between the two left the stars in the virtual celebrity table read event blushing.

This table read was a charity event streamed on Sean Penn's Facebook page CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), was narrated by Morgan Freeman. Aniston and Pitt were joined by Penn [who starred in the original 1982 film], Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Ray Liota, John Legend, Shia LaBeouf, Dane Cook, and Julia Roberts. The star-studded event drew over 4 million viewers and raised $135,000 for CORE.

Pitt-Aniston Chemistry and Julia Robert's Expression

Things got steamy as Freeman went on to narrate an intimate scene between Brad Hamilton [read by Brad Pitt] and Linda Barrett [read by Jennifer Aniston]. The scene was about Hamilton fantasizing about Barrett when she comes out of the pool in a red bikini. Freeman went on to narrate what was going on in Hamilton's mind and read: "Her breasts seem even bigger than usual, her nipples are hard...her lips are parted, slightly, her eyes are filled with desire."

Then Aniston replied, "Hi, Brad, You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?" This not only left Pitt but even Julia Roberts and other stars blushing.

As Freeman continued to read on he couldn't help but say, Lord have mercy," as Hamilton's imagination got wild. When Aniston and Pitt were trying to hide the awkward expression, Roberts flashed a broad smile, McConaughey gave a creepy head nod and Kimmel just could not contain his laughter.

Currently, Pitt and Aniston are good terms and he latter had told openly that she would love to work with Pitt again. As soon as they signed in, Pitt smiled and said, "Hi Aniston," to which she replied, "Hi Pitt How you doing honey?"

The SAG Viral Image

This was not the first time fans went crazy about Aniston and Pitt's chemistry. Back in January 2020, the ex-couple had reunited during the SAG Awards. Aniston had won an award for the movie The Morning Show and Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As the two faced each other they were all smiles and exchanged words and hugs backstage. A photo of Pitt holding Aniston's hand had gone viral.

This too had led to netizens hoping that that the couple was together. During Penn's charity table read too netizens were blown over their virtual chemistry and started flooding the internet with messages that they would love to see the exes dating again.

According to the US Weekly both Pitt and Aniston are in good terms and had agreed to play their respective roles and decided to have fun with it. But the report also quoted a source as saying that the ex-couple is happy the way things are right now. Aniston is happy with her personal life and work. The report also said that Pitt is happy dating model Nicole Poturalski.