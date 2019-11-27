Legendary performer Tina Turner turned a happy 80-year-old woman. The iconic singer took to social media to celebrate her birthday with a special message for her fans. Dressed in a classic black top and her statement brunette hair, the singer began her video message accepting that she has turned 80.

In the 32-second long clip, the octogenarian said: "Yes, I'm 80. What did I think, how did I think I would be at 80 -- not like this, how is this -- well I look great. I feel good. I've gone through some very serious sickness that I'm overcoming. So, it's like having a second chance at life," she explained, "I'm happy to be an 80-year-old woman."

Life and times of iconic Tina Turner

Born as Anna Mae Bullock, Nut Bush, Tennesse, Tina belted out her solo hit single 'A Fool in Love' during the Ike & Tina Turner Revue in 1960. The duo split up soon after Tina claimed that she was being subjected to abuse in their relationship.

Making a roaring comeback in the 80s, Tina soon hit the popularity chart with her biggest hit, 'What's Love Got To Do With It'. The 'Private Dancer' singer, who is known for her iconic role of Aunty Entity in 1985's 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome', also appeared in the 1975 musical adaptation "Tommy" and Last Action Hero' in 1993.

After battling severe health issues, Tina leads a contended retired life

Last month, while addressing the gathering during the inauguration musical called Tina, a Broadway show based on her life, she said, "This musical is my life but it's like a poison that turned to medicine...I can never be as happy as I am now."

The show which had the presence of Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee and Anna Wintour in the audience showcased Tina's journey of being born and growing up in poverty to the physical abuse suffered during her marriage with former husband Ike Turner, followed by the victorious third act where she finally leaves him with less than a dollar in her pocket and ends up selling 200 million records as a solo artist.

Earlier in her second memoir 'Tina Turner: My Love Story' in 2018, the legendary singer had spoken about her poor health. In 2013, she suffered a stroke three weeks after her wedding to Erwin Bach. Following the stroke, the singer learnt to walk again. In 2016, Tina was diagnosed with intestinal cancer along with kidney failure. She took retirement and ever since is staying in Switzerland.

Talking about her retired life Tina, winner of 12 Grammy Awards said, "I am very much enjoying retirement. I wanted to spend time with Erwin and do the things that normal people do, like work in my garden, stay up late watching movies, and go food shopping."

Wishes pour-in for the legendary star

A stream of wishes poured in for the legendary singer, including some celebrities. "Tina, you are excitement personified. Happy Birthday from me, your Ronnie. I love you," said Rolling Stone's Ronnie Woods on the video.

"Wishing the Happiest of Birthdays to the legendary Tina Turner!!! Spent so much of my life listening to her incredible music because she is, without a doubt, Simply The Best! I never needed another hero."- wrote a fan.

I still say that when I saw you in concert at the NEC in Birmingham in the 80s that it was best gig I've ever been to. Your energy was, and still is, incredible! Happy Birthday Legendary Lady!"- wrote another fan.