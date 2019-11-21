The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday. Here's a list of some of the Grammy nominees. The Grammys will air live on CBS January 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Click on Grammy.com for the complete list of more than 80 categories.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas x
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Hey Ma," Bon Iver
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Lover," Taylor Swift
"Norman Fucking Rockwell," Lana del Rey
"Someone You Love," Lewis Capaldi
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
BEST NEW ARTIST
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Spirit," Beyoncé
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande & Social House
"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
The Lion King: The Gift,Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy
"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Day
"Come Home," Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000
BEST R&B SONG
"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
"Look At Me Now," Emily King
"No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake
"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye
"Say So," PJ Morton feat. JoJo
BEST R&B ALBUM
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Middle Child," J. Cole
"Suge," DaBaby
"Down Bad," Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Clout," Offset Featuring Cardi B
BEST RAP SONG
"Bad Idea," YBN Cordae feat. Chance The Rapper
"Gold Roses," Rick Ross feat. Drake
"A Lot," 21 Savage feat. J. Cole
"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
"Suge," DaBaby
BEST RAP ALBUM
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am Greater Than I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
BEST COUNTRY SONG
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
"Girls Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert
"Some Of It," Eric Church
"Speechless," Dan and Shay
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker