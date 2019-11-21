The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday. Here's a list of some of the Grammy nominees. The Grammys will air live on CBS January 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Click on Grammy.com for the complete list of more than 80 categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas x

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Hey Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Lover," Taylor Swift

"Norman Fucking Rockwell," Lana del Rey

"Someone You Love," Lewis Capaldi

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande & Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

The Lion King: The Gift,Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy

"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Day

"Come Home," Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000

BEST R&B SONG

"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

"Look At Me Now," Emily King

"No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

"Say So," PJ Morton feat. JoJo

BEST R&B ALBUM

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Middle Child," J. Cole

"Suge," DaBaby

"Down Bad," Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

"Clout," Offset Featuring Cardi B

BEST RAP SONG

"Bad Idea," YBN Cordae feat. Chance The Rapper

"Gold Roses," Rick Ross feat. Drake

"A Lot," 21 Savage feat. J. Cole

"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

"Suge," DaBaby

BEST RAP ALBUM

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am Greater Than I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler the Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

BEST COUNTRY SONG

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

"Girls Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert

"Some Of It," Eric Church

"Speechless," Dan and Shay

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker