Hyundai i40 Resting on Lamborghini's Bonnet: Footage Shows Hyundai Driving Over Supercar After Smashing Into £250,000 Vehicle (WATCH)

An awkward moment for the luxury Lamborghini manufacturer was captured on camera as a Hyundai drove over Lambo's expensive bonnet following a crash. The incident which took place on Thursday involved a blue Hyundai i40 and white Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

The dramatic incident which was filmed and uploaded on social media shows the Lamborghini worth Â£250,000 being seriously damaged after the Hyundai i40 mounted the supercar on a junction in Leeds.

Hyundai i40 Was Resting on Lamborghini's Bonnet

The Lamborghini Huracan was left with the Hyundai i40 resting on its bonnet after the crash at 10.24 am on Thursday morning in West Yorkshire. The front of the Lamborghini looked visibly deformed under the weight of the other car, and the bumper of the i40 was left hanging off, according to Yahoo News.

However, no one was seriously injured in the incident.

According to the West Yorkshire Police, the incident took place at 10.24 am on Thursday. Officials received a call about a traffic collision between the Lamborghini and a Hyundai. They immediately responded to the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in Leeds, according to the police.

Images that appeared from the scene show the expensive supercar under the body of the modestly priced family car. It also appeared that the Lamborghini driver was just saved from being crushed under the Hyundai wheels after the i40 smashed the front of the supercar.

Motorist Didn't See The Lamborghini

The Hyundai is seen on top of the hood precariously balancing as the two vehicles are jammed together and the Lamborghini is wedged underneath. A further piece of footage is taken from the road and shows how bad the damage from the smash is, according to The Mirror.

Despite the claim that no one was seriously injured in the incident, the front of the Lamborghini looked visible and deformed under the weight of the other car.

It's also believed that the motorist would have not seen the Lamborghini, which was traveling in its direction.

Read more