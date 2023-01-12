HyunA-Dawn Relationship Update: Are They Getting Back Together?

HyunA and Dawn turned headlines last month by announcing their breakup. Their followers recently speculated they are getting back together. Now, the former Wonder Girls member has come up with a statement responding to the rumors and updating the fans about her relationship status.

The South Korean singer, 30, denied all the rumors about her getting back together with the former Pentagon rapper. She revealed that the two are doing well, and they grab meals together sometimes as good friends and colleagues. Through the statement released by her representative, the K-pop idol also said the rumors about them rekindling their romance is baseless.

"It's not true. The two are doing well and occasionally grab meals together as good colleagues and friends", HyunA stated.

Speculations about the former celebrity couple started doing the rounds after some eagle-eyed fans noticed the new lip piercing of a former Wonder Girls member. They shared the photos of her online and started discussing her ex-boyfriend having a lip piercing at the same spot.

HyunA-Dawn Relationship Timeline

The former celebrity couple started secretly dating in May 2016 and went public about their romance in August 2018. After they made their relationship official, the two were considered one of the favorite celebrity couples in South Korea. They got engaged in February 2022 with a surprise Instagram post. The former couple announced their break up on November 30, 2022.

Shortly, a fake post started doing the rounds online stating that HyunA hid her past from Dawn and secretly met other men while they were in a relationship. The controversial post also added that the former Wonder Girls member has a secret child through her high school romance and had an abortion.

The following day, Dawn released a statement addressing his breakup and stated that he would be taking legal action against those spreading false rumors. In the statement, he described his former lover as the coolest and most sincere person he ever met. He said she is still precious to him and the artist he will continue the most.