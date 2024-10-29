HYBE Controversy: CEO Lee Jae Sang Releases Official Statement Addressing Recent Issues 

CEO Lee Jae Sang has released an official statement addressing the recent controversy related to HYBE's internal documents. The monitoring document, which was circulated among company executives on Thursday (October 24), captured the attention of K-pop fans worldwide due to the malicious comments it included about K-pop artists from various other agencies, including YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment.

Through his official statement, the CEO apologized to all the K-pop artists, industry stakeholders, and fans who were deeply affected by the monitoring document. According to Jae Sang, the documents aimed at gathering information regarding various public opinions and reactions to different industry issues and trends. Though it was only distributed among a few industry leaders, the content was highly inappropriate.

Jae Sang said the firm created the monitoring document to understand market trends and fans' sentiments. However, the content contained explicit and provocative expressions about several K-pop artists from various other agencies. The document had personal evaluations and authors' opinions in written form.

"As a company representative, I acknowledge all the mistakes and take full responsibility. I am particularly sorry and distressed about the unfounded suspicions of reverse viral marketing that are untrue, causing misunderstandings and harm to innocent artists and individuals," the CEO stated.

Here is the Complete Statement by CEO Lee Jae Sang:

As the CEO of HYBE, I extend my sincere apologies regarding the HYBE monitoring document. Regarding our monitoring document highlighted during the National Assembly's Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee audit on October 24, I deeply apologize to the artists, industry stakeholders, and fans. This document was created as part of a process to retrospectively gather various reactions and public opinions on industry trends and issues. Although it was intended to be shared only with a few leaders to understand market and fan sentiments, the content was highly inappropriate. The document contained provocative and explicit expressions directed at K-pop artists, included personal opinions and evaluations of the author, and was preserved in written form. As a company representative, I acknowledge all the mistakes and take full responsibility. I am particularly sorry and distressed about the unfounded suspicions of reverse viral marketing that are untrue, causing misunderstandings and harm to innocent artists and individuals. I formally and respectfully apologize to the external artists mentioned in the document who have suffered damage and distress. We are also contacting each agency individually to offer our apologies directly. Additionally, I am also sincerely extending an official apology to all the artists of HYBE Music Group who have been subjected to criticism due to the company. I acknowledge the lack of awareness among the leadership who received the document. As CEO, I have immediately halted the creation of such monitoring documents. I promise to establish guidelines and strengthen internal controls to prevent such issues from occurring again. Once again, I apologize to the artists, industry stakeholders, fans, and everyone who loves and supports K-pop for the pain caused by this incident. As the company's representative, I commit to thorough reflection and self-examination to rectify past mistakes and prioritize the rights of all K-pop artists and respect for fans. We will do our utmost to contribute to the healthy development of the K-pop industry. Thank you.

HYBE CEO Lee Jae Sang

The controversial internal document was released on Thursday (October 24) during the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee audit. The 18,000-page document captured global attention after nearly 20 pages leaked online. The leaked report contained malicious comments about the skills and looks of K-pop artists from various other agencies, including YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment.

Netizens' Reactions

SM, JYP, YG have definitely had competitions with each other for years. But they did it through music and their talents and their artistry. These f**k**s (HYBE) talk about appearances of other idols!??!?!

Hybe have some shame. It is literally in the name of #EXO 's social media accounts.

I stand with protecting korean artists against Hybe's inhumane behavior.

well, HYBE's downfall happening in front of our eyes and i will be the first to laugh and throwing a party.