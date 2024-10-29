HYBE Controversy: CEO Lee Jae Sang Releases Official Statement Addressing Recent Issues 

CEO Lee Jae Sang has released an official statement addressing the recent controversy related to HYBE's internal documents. The monitoring document, which was circulated among company executives on Thursday (October 24), captured the attention of K-pop fans worldwide due to the malicious comments it included about K-pop artists from various other agencies, including YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment.
Through his official statement, the CEO apologized to all the K-pop artists, industry stakeholders, and fans who were deeply affected by the monitoring document. According to Jae Sang, the documents aimed at gathering information regarding various public opinions and reactions to different industry issues and trends. Though it was only distributed among a few industry leaders, the content was highly inappropriate.
Jae Sang said the firm created the monitoring document to understand market trends and fans' sentiments. However, the content contained explicit and provocative expressions about several K-pop artists from various other agencies. The document had personal evaluations and authors' opinions in written form.
"As a company representative, I acknowledge all the mistakes and take full responsibility. I am particularly sorry and distressed about the unfounded suspicions of reverse viral marketing that are untrue, causing misunderstandings and harm to innocent artists and individuals," the CEO stated.
Here is the Complete Statement by CEO Lee Jae Sang:
The controversial internal document was released on Thursday (October 24) during the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee audit. The 18,000-page document captured global attention after nearly 20 pages leaked online. The leaked report contained malicious comments about the skills and looks of K-pop artists from various other agencies, including YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment.
