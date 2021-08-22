Hurricane Henri Floods New York City Streets; Shifts Towards Long Island and Southern New England

Hurricane Henri continues to flood New York City (NYC) streets and subways as it became a category 1 Hurricane on Saturday morning. It is currently located in the southeast of Montauk point and continues shifting towards Long Island and Southern New England.

Flooding rain and dangerous storm is expected in the region with maximum sustained wind of 75 mph. Landfalls could occur in Rhode Island and eastern Long Island or skirting Montauk. If landfalls occur in this region, it could be the first landfall of the region since Gloria in 1985.

Henri Heading Toward Southern New England and Long Island. A Dangerous Storm Surge, Hurricane Conditions, and Flooding Rainfall Are Expected in Portions of the Northeast United States Beginning This Morning, National Hurricane Center said.

Path

Henri is currently located 180 miles South-South East of Mantauk Point in New York with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. A turn towards North-North West and decrese in forward speed is expected with landfall in southern New England or eastern Long island on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service of the Eastern Region (NWS).

The NWS Eastern Region also tweeted that a band of moisture is streaming northwest from Hurricane Henri toward southern New Jersey, particularly the Atlantic City â€“ Philadelphia corridor. This rain band could produce rainfall rates of one to three inch per hour in the evening into the overnight hours, with flash flooding possible.

Flash Flooding in the New York City

Twitter users shared videos of flash flooding in various parts of the New York City on Saturday evening. Check out some of the videos below:

Safety Tips

Since Hurricane Henri has strengthened to a category 1 hurricane, excessive rainfall is expected in South New York, Western Connecticut, Northern New Jersey, and North Eastern Pennsylvania. In these regions, millions of people are under the threat of flood as significant damage could occur due to heavy rainfall, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"We need to take this storm very seriously. Even if it doesn't make landfall as a hurricane, the tropical force winds and the storm surge can cause significant damage. We're going to see power outages, we're going to see downed trees, and even after the storm has passed, the threat of falling trees and limbs is still out there Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 2 has shared some safety tips for the people in the regions through their Twitter Handle. According to the tweets, everybody should try to include peanut butter, food for infants, dry fruits, utensils, dry cereal and non-perishable pasteurized milk for emergency food supplies.