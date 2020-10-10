Hurricane Delta, now a tropical storm, hit the US as a category two hurricane, with top winds of 155km/h, causing landfall near Creole, Louisiana, on Friday evening, on October 9. Reports said over hundreds of thousands of people reported power outage across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi on Saturday morning, October 10 as the storm moved further inland.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that the Delta will continue to impact the Gulf Coast region "with storm surge, heavy rainfall, flooding, and dangerous winds as it advances northward."

As reported, the storm is now expected to move across northeastern Louisiana before moving toward the northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and Sunday. However, as per the forecasters, Delta is expected to weaken further to a tropical depression, on Saturday.

Destruction by Delta

It was reported the hurricane turns tropical storm Delta has pounded southwestern Louisiana with nearly a foot and a half of rainfall that has led to the flash floods. The heavy winds caused the power cut to hundreds and thousands on Saturday.

It was also reported that the water gets inside homes and cars in the Lake Charles area, including the towns of Iowa and Sulphur in Calcasieu Parish. It is a result of over 17 inches of rainfall that took place in Iowa and 16 inches of rainfall in Lake Charles. Delta hit the region which was still recovering from the damages caused by Category four Hurricane Laura only a few weeks ago.

The recent update from NHC has confirmed that Delta has begun to lose strength as it moved inland and by Saturday morning the hurricane weakened to tropical storm strength.

But the power outage is still an issue in Delta affected regions. As per poweroutage.us 574,286 customers in Louisiana reported outages, while only in Calcasieu Parish, around 75,000 outages were reported after strong wind knocked down power poles and trees across the state.

As the tropical storm has moved further inland, Texas and Mississippi residents also reported power outage. In Texas, over 103, 000 customers reported power cut, while in Mississippi recorded more than 66,000 people reporting the same.