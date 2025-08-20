Hurricane Erin Update: Storm to Produce Large Waves, Flooding, Life-Threatening Conditions to the US

Hurricane Erin will produce large waves, flooding, and life-threatening conditions for the Atlantic Coast, including New Jersey and New York, the National Hurricane Center said in its new advisory warning. The progress of this dangerous storm is being monitored along the US Mid-Atlantic coast, Atlantic Canada, and the southern New England coast.

On Tuesday night (August 19), it slowly moved toward the north-northwest, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday and then a northeastward motion on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center warned that the massive hurricane would affect the Atlantic Coast from central Florida to Canada. The storm has already resulted in swimming bans, water rescues, and beach closures around the region.

Hurricane Erin could trigger dangerous rip currents and rough surf along the East Coast, the Centre stated. It issued warnings for beachgoers and asked them to follow the advice of local authorities, lifeguards, and beach warning flags. According to the Centre, there is a danger of heavy rainfall and rising water from the coastline to inland on the outer banks of North Carolina during the next 36 hours.

Advisory Warning

Heavy rainfall is possible on the Outer Banks of North Carolina Wednesday night into Thursday, with the potential for 1 to 2 inches.

Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of the North Carolina Outer Banks beginning late Wednesday or Wednesday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area, North of Duck, North Carolina, to Cape Charles Light beginning Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Bermuda beginning Thursday.

Swells generated by Erin will affect the Bahamas, Bermuda, the east coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada during the next several days. These rough ocean conditions are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency "to assist with the response and to mobilize resources". He urged people to be prepared to evacuate if needed and follow emergency guidances from the authorities.

"Hurricane Erin is expected to impact North Carolina. I have declared a State of Emergency to assist with the response and to mobilize resources. To folks on the coast, now is the time to prepare. Check your emergency kits, make sure you have emergency alerts turned on, and listen to emergency guidance in case you need to evacuate", the Governor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Hurricane Erin may not make direct landfall in New York, but its impacts could be visible in the coastal areas. She asked people to monitor local guidance and forecasts on swim restrictions or beach closures because dangerous rip currents may form on Wednesday (August 20).

"As Hurricane Erin passes the East Coast, I am asking all New Yorkers to prepare for the possibility of dangerous conditions along our beaches and coastal cities and towns. New Yorkers are no strangers to hurricanes — that is why I'm urging those living in areas that may be impacted to stay safe and exercise caution until the hurricane tapers off later this week", she said in a statement.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the Category 2 cyclone could produce waves of over 10 to 20 feet in some areas and storm surge. Hurricane Erin may not make landfall in the US, but the National Weather Service office in Morehead City, N.C., warned that cars and roads in low-lying areas could be inundated for days.