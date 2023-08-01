Hunter's Former Associate Devon Archer Lobs Bombshell Allegation Against Joe Biden in US Congress

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, has said President Joe Biden was connected into numerous business calls and that controversial Ukrainian energy company Burisma would have gone out of business if it was not helped by the Biden brand.

Giving a deposition before the Oversight Committee of the US Congress on Monday, Archer said Hunter introduced Joe Biden as "my guy" and connected his dad to foreign associates at least two dozen times.

The 'Big Guy'

Archer also told the committee in a four-hour sitting that Burisma paid Hunter up to $1 million per year to serve on its board. "Archer talked about the 'big guy' and how Hunter Biden always said, 'We need to talk to my guy,' 'We need to see when my guy is going to be here,' and those types of things," Republican Rep from Arizona Andy Biggs told reporters, according to the New York Post.

Numerous accusations had been raised against the Biden clan earlier in connection with their dealings with Burisma. The Ukrainian natural gas company's owner Mykola Zlochevsky had earlier said that he had paid $10 million in bribes to Hunter and Joe Biden. The money was paid to the Bidens to ensure the US government's support in ousting Ukrainian prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin, who had launched a probe into Burisma.

Significant Information

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said Archer gave significant information about the illegal business dealings of Hunter and how Joe Biden helped him in his deals during his days as the Vic-President.

"He provided, as a former business partner of Hunter Biden, that Joe Biden lied to the American people so many times. Joe Biden is on record over and over â€” on video and interviews â€” saying, 'I don't know anything about my son's business dealings. I've never talked to Hunter about his business," Greene said, according to the New York Post.

In June, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the available evidence showed the president's larger family received at least $17 million from overseas businesses, adding that the ill-gotten wealth might actually exceed $40 million. The top lawmaker also said Biden's family evaded taxes by hiding the money in a series of complex transactions and with the help of a cluster of shell companies.

"This was organized crime. There's no other way to define it ... We're going to try to determine how much money the Bidens took, and what role Joe Biden played in all of this ... It's a huge puzzle," Comer added.

FBI Informant

Also in June, an FBI informant said President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden received $10 million bribe for getting a Ukrainian prosecutor probing energy company Burisma fired. The paid FBI informant said he was aware that a Burisma executive was in possession of documents to prove that "he bribed President Biden with $5 million while he was vice president."

According to the informant, who has been described as 'trusted' and 'highly credible', Burisma gave the money between 2015 and 2016 when Biden was the Vice President. The Ukrainian energy company needed help from the White House for stopping a Ukraine government probe into the firm, the Washington Times reported.