Over the weekend, videos and photos allegedly showing Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts with women and doing drugs were leaked on a Chinese video platform.

One of the images that were leaked on the website has now fueled a wild conspiracy theory pushing Biden's ties to a child trafficking ring.

Biden's 'Finger Lakes' Tattoo

The image in question is a selfie of a seemingly naked Biden with the reflection of his back tattoo visible in the mirror behind him. As soon as the pictures went viral, 4chan users got to work and found that the tattoo is an exact replica of the map of the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York.

Upon further investigation, users found that the area is famous for its underground railroad tunnels and underwater passageways to Canada through Lake Ontario, which were used to transport slaves during the Civil War and were also used to smuggle rum into the US from Canada by famous mafia-affiliated bootleggers during the prohibition era.

One of the local users noted that the abandoned tunnels were occupied by people who always keep an eye on your movements like "they're guarding something."

This, along with news reports of Biden opening a "suspicious" boutique consulting firm in the Finger Lakes area in September 2008, instances of human trafficking in the region and reports of dozens of missing children in upstate New York has led conspiracy theorists to believe Biden is involved in a child trafficking ring and is using the tunnels to smuggle children between Canada and the U.S.

Photos of Underage Girls on Laptop, Sexual Misconduct with Minors

Last week, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop contained photographs underage girls and other "very sensitive" materials.

Although Giuliani did not provide further details about the photographs, in an interview with Newsmax, the former New York City mayor said he found disturbing content on a hard drive that allegedly belonged to the 50-year-old son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

According to Giuliani, a text message sent from Hunter Biden to his father complains about how Hunter's sister-in-law, who was once his lover, told his therapist that he had been "sexually inappropriate" with an underage girl when he participated in a naked FaceTime call with a 14-year-old girl.

The hard drive was reportedly given to Giuliani, as well as the FBI, by a Delaware repair-shop owner after Hunter allegedly failed to pay for repairs to his laptop and never returned to retrieve the computer.