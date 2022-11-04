Who is Laura Dehmlow? FBI Official Who Suppressed Hunter Biden Probe Still Advising Facebook and Twitter

Laura Dehmlow, the FBI official accused of suppressing the controversial Hunter Biden laptop story, is still working with Facebook and Twitter. She is reportedly continuing with her role as the bureau's Foreign Influence Task Force Chief.

In 2020, Dehmlow had briefed Facebook to suppress the New York Post story about the then U.S presidential candidate Joe Biden's son's laptop. Republican lawmakers haved file a lawsuit against the FBI to determine exactly as to how the story was suppressed and whether it was to help Joe Biden.

Republican attorneys from Missouri and Louisiana named Dehmlow as having been involved in the briefing of Facebook.

Dehmlow Led a Briefing

The FBI official warned the threat of subversive information on social could undermine support for the U.S government. Dehmlow was the main briefer at a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Cybersecurity Advisory Committee meeting on March 1 with the Protecting Critical Infrastructure from Misinformation and Disinformation Subcommittee.

Senior Executives from Twitter, JPMorgan Chase, University of Washington, Department of Homeland Security and Illinois Emergency Management Agency attended the briefing. Dehmlov provided her thoughts on misinformation and disinformation. She said there is need for a media infrastructure that is held accountable. "We need to educate the populace and that today critical thinking seems to be a problem."

Conversations Between FBI and Facebook

Dehmlow is the FBI official whor led conversations between the bureau and Facebook to censor the story surrounding the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 election. In August, Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the social media platform indeed blocked access to an October 2022 New York Post article about Hunter Biden's laptop. He attributed Facebook's decision to FBI's warning to be on high alert of Russian efforts to release derogatory information about the Bidens before the 2020 Presidential Election.

According to the court filing by Republican lawmakers, Meta â€“ Facebook's parent company â€“ identified Dehmlow and Elvis Chan, the head of FBI's San Francisco cyber division, in response to a subpoena for records of interactions with the Biden administration. It should be noted that the attorney general's office is suing the Biden administration for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor free speech.

In late August, Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on House Oversight, sent a letter to Facebook for access to all communications between the company and FBI, and between anyone at the Biden campaign, or the Democratic National Committee and anyone at Facebook related to Hunter Biden's laptop.