Hunter Biden Attempted To Broker $120 Million Oil Deal Involving the Chinese - Report

Yet another leaked email from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop reveals that he attempted to broker a highly-profitable oil deal involving the Chinese when while his father Joe Biden was the Vice President of the United States. According to the reports, the son of current US president was closely working with a Chinese oil company in Kazakhstan to broker the deal worth $120 million.

The report further reveals that Biden also teamed up with Kazakhstan's former prime minister Karim Massimov, who is currently facing charges of high treason regarding an unrelated case after being arrested last month, in his attempt to finalise the pipeline deal of worth $120 million between China and Kazakhstan.

Biden's emails from his infamous laptop allegedly obtained by a media outlet claim that he had traveled to both Beijing and Kazakhstan in 2014-2015 as the US president's son was the one responsible in brokering the deal on behalf of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, a firm in which junior Biden was controversially appointed to the board of at the time and he was being paid as much as $1 million a year.

Moreover, Biden's close friend cum ex business partner Devon Archer, who also sat on the board of Burisma at the same time, reportedly sent an email to Biden claiming that if the oil contract is successful, it would make them rich.

"If we can connect the dots here between CNOOC and Burisma we can do only that, forever. Let's brainstorm," Archer wrote in the email regarding their firm and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, according to reports.

"Thinking the same thing. Fraught with many land mines- but..." Biden responded within 10 minutes after receiving the email from Archer who then said, "Many...don't even know if we could pull it off but it's a major option."