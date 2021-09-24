Did Hunter Biden Seek $2 Million for Recovering Libyan Assets Frozen by Obama Administration?

The Business Insider published a new bombshell report that first son Hunter Biden sought an annual $2 million retainer to aid in the recovery of Libyan assets frozen by President Barack Obama while his father Joe Biden was vice president.

Biden Asked for $2 Million to Help Reclaim Frozen Libyan Assets

A pair of emails from business associates of younger Biden reveal he offered to help them unfreeze Libyan assets for a $2million retainer plus 'success fees', while they also discussed their misgivings over his drug and alcohol use.

"While it appears from the new emails that the Libya deal was never consummated, the documents offer a window into the mechanics of Beltway influence peddling, and the stock that was put in Biden's political connections â€” particularly his relationship with his father, who was vice president at the time," the website added.

It also said the first email, dated January 28, 2015, was sent from Sam Jauhari, a Democratic donor with businesses in the Persian Gulf, who was helping spearhead the Libya project. It was addressed to Sheikh Mohammed Al-Rahbani, another Obama campaign donor involved in the proposal.

Biden Riddled With One More Scandal

"In the email, Jauhari is frank about what Biden would bring to the table, and what he says Biden wanted in return," Business Insider exclusively reported.

"My recollection was that anything that had to do with Hunter started at $2 million," said Jauhari and his partners, according to other documents obtained by the website.

"Since he travels with dad he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where M. Q. [Muammar Qaddafi] and LIA [Libya Investment Authority] had money frozen," Jauhari writes, adding that the younger Biden has also said he has high level access in China, and that, "he can help there."

Jauhari repeatedly referred to the younger Biden as "#2 son" â€” an apparent reference to Joe Biden's VP role at that time.

"Per phone conversation I met with #2 son. He wants $2 per year retainer +++ success fees. He wants to hire his own people â€“ it can be close circle of people for confidentiality. His dad is deciding to run or not," the email said.

"His negatives are that he is alcoholic, drug addict - kicked [out] of U.S. Army for cocaine, chasing low class hookers, constantly needs money-liquidity problems and many more headaches, " he wrote.

The second email was sent to the two business contacts by Washington lawyer John Sandweg on Feb. 26, 2016, regarding the same deal.

"I spoke with HB's team yesterday. They are interested in the project, but emphasized that for them to get involved, the team (lobbyists, lawyers and PR) would need to be a small group of folks they have a tight relationship with," Sandweg wrote.

"They do not want a large group involved and they only want people with whom they have a close relationship with due to the sensitivities surrounding their involvement."

Business Insider added that Hunter Biden was expected to pocket as much as 5% of whatever sanctioned money they could free up for Libya.

"That meant a possible payday in the hundreds of millions. It's unclear whether any success fees for Biden would have been pegged in some way to those proceeds," the website added.

It's worth mentioning that Obama administration froze 15 billion dollars of Gaddafi-era Libyan assets, reported The Libya Observer.

The White House declined to provide a statement to Business Insider. An attorney for al-Rahbani said his client "knows to a certainty that he never spoke to and has no recollection of talking about Hunter Biden."