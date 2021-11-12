Hungarian Man Chops Off His Own Legs Under Train to Claim Millions in Insurance Payout, Loses Everything After Court Rules Fraud

A Hungarian court has ruled that a man who lost both of his legs after being run over by a train had done it deliberately so that he could claim a $3.2 million insurance payout.

The defendant, who due to strict Hungarian privacy laws is identified only as Sandor Cs., 54, has faced scrutiny from the authorities since July 30, 2014 when both of his legs were run over by a train in the Hungarian village of Nyircsaszari.

The Pest Central District Court ruled on Nov. 9, that Sandor had climbed onto the tracks with the intention of having both of his legs run over so that he could make a large insurance claim totalling to over $3.2 million, according to local media outlets.

Defendant Claimed He Stepped on Glass and Fell on the Tracks

Authorities became suspicious after discovering that Sandor had taken out 14 high-risk life insurance policies in the year leading up to the incident. His wife filed the insurance claims directly after the incident, but they refused to pay up on grounds that they suspected he had inflicted the injury on himself.



Sandor insisted he had stepped on a shard of glass, lost his balance and fell in front of the train that was just departing the station during the incident in 2014. He claims he received financial advice encouraging him to take out the policies as it would get him better returns on his savings.

Sandor had to have his legs amputated from the knee below after he lay them on the line all seven years ago. He is since using prosthetic limbs and is wheelchair-bound. Sandor worked in the thermal energy sector and installed boilers at home and abroad, but his career ended when he lost his legs. He now claims the medical bills and legal fees have bankrupted him.

Investigation Delayed Due as Train Conductor Changed His Story

The investigation into the incident, which went on for seven years, was complicated bythe fact that the train conductor changed his story. The conductor initially said Sandor fell but later claimed he threw himself in front of the train on purpose.

The case concluded with Sandor receiving a two-year suspended prison sentence and an order to cover Â£4,725 in legal costs.

"I find the ruling very peculiar, naturally it isn't what I expected, I am disappointed." Sandor told local news outlet Blikk after the hearing concluded. "I need to see this through to the end because, as is, this is not right, and the court must feel the same way."

Sandor still has several pending insurance claims based on the incident.But after the court's ruling this week, there's a small chance any of the insurance companies will cough up.