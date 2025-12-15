Human Remains Found at Anchorage Cardiologist's Home 'Engulfed in Flames' a Day After Being Charged with Child Sex Crimes

Authorities in Alaska have found human remains at the scene of a fire at the home of a cardiologist who was recently out on bail after being arrested on child sex crimes.

The Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of a fire on West Discovery Loop in Wasilla around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. When fire and EMS arrived at the scene, the home was "fully engulfed with flames," according to troopers.

Troopers said human remains were recovered from the home and that they belonged to a man. The remains are being taken to the State Medical Examiner' Officer to be identified.

Officials said in an earlier release that 46-year-old cardiologist Ryan McDonough, who lived in the house and has been charged with possession of child sex abuse material, was unaccounted for. Other people who lived in the house have been located and are confirmed to be safe, troopers said.

As reported by Anchorage Daily News, McDonough was arrested on ten counts of possession of child sex abuse material on Dec. 11 after "Task Force Dawnbreaker" spoke with him. He was bailed out of jail just the day before the house burned down, according to officials.

The "Task Force Dawnbreaker" is made up of the Anchorage Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation's Technical Crimes Unit, according to officials. In a release on Dec. 11, troopers said "he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held on no bail."

Online records showed McDonough was bailed out on Dec. 12 when a $50,000 performance bond was posted that day.

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer said McDonough was terminated from his position as an interventional cardiologist with Mat-Su Medical Group and Mat-Su Regional Thursday.

The governor's office confirmed McDonough resigned from the Alaska State Medical Board in November "shortly after he was appointed."

"The administration found out last week about the charges and was never aware of any criminal investigation against him," a spokesperson for the governor's officer wrote.

Authorities said the investigation into the fire is ongoing.