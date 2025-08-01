Hulk Hogan: Wrestling Legend Secretly Battled Leukemia as His Official Cause of Death Is Revealed

Hulk Hogan secretly battled leukemia prior to his death, according to a new report. The wrestling icon had been living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to documents from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, obtained by Page Six.

CLL is marked by the accumulation of abnormal white blood cells known as lymphocytes in areas such as the bone marrow, bloodstream, lymph nodes, and spleen, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, Hogan didn't die because of leukemia. The athlete died from an acute myocardial infarction, widely known as a heart attack. This condition arises when the flow of blood to the heart muscle is suddenly interrupted resulting in instant death.

Secret Battle with Death

Documents reviewed by Page Six reveal that Hogan had a medical history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart disorder marked by an irregular and frequently fast heartbeat, as noted by the Mayo Clinic.

The wrestling icon died in Florida on July 24 at the age of 71. The former WWE legend appeared to keep his cancer diagnosis private while he was alive.

He leaves behind his wife, Sky Daily, along with his two children, Nick Hogan and Brooke Hogan, from his previous marriage to Linda Hogan.

Hulk's health reportedly deteriorated in the weeks leading up to his death, according to a recent report by the Daily Mail.

"He was suffering from shortness of breath, got tired easily, had lost a lot of weight and was on oxygen," a source close to the family told the outlet, adding that Hulk had a "weak heart."

Last month, Hogan's representative released a statement saying, "He's had problems with his back for years but there's no emergency."

Hogan had previously spoken about the toll his body had taken, revealing he'd undergone "25 surgeries in the past ten years."

During an appearance on Jake Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast last year, he explained, "Ten of them were back surgeries. I've had both knees and hips replaced, shoulders — everything."

Painful Final Days

Fans grew increasingly concerned about his health after he appeared as a guest on Fox & Friends in early May, sporting a noticeably different appearance. Known for his signature deep tan, Hogan's skin looked especially aged on air, and his typically white beard had been dyed black—while his goatee and hair remained white—creating an unusual and strange contrast.

In the 1980s, Hogan played a crucial role in transforming WWE from a local wrestling promotion based in New York into a global entertainment powerhouse.

He became one of the most beloved and successful "babyfaces" (heroes) in wrestling history and was a key figure in the success of WrestleMania, headlining eight of the first nine events. In recent years, Hogan also stepped into the political spotlight by publicly supporting Donald Trump's presidential campaign, which ultimately proved victorious.

In January, Hogan tore off his sleeves live on Fox News, fully embracing 'Trumpamania' during the inaugural ball.