Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, Images, and More

Happy Valentine's Day 2024 messages, greetings, wishes, quotes, and images can bring a smile to anyone's face as they will remember that someone unconditionally loves them. The week, dedicated to those in love, is here as people worldwide gear up to celebrate the love of their lives with Valentine's Week.

From Rose Day to Kiss Day, this occasion can become unforgettable with good messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes. The words sent to make someone feel special should have meaning to the relationship, whether for the boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, or any other family member or friend.

It would be some happy memories, an inside joke, or a funny story that helped you to bond with your special someone. Make part of your celebration to strengthen the bond of your relationship. People from different countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, India, and Singapore, observe this day on February 14.

This year, it falls on Wednesday day. The celebrations begin on Wednesday (February 7) with Rose Day. Kiss Day will mark the end of a week-long celebration. Then comes the most awaited time of the year for many people to dedicate their love and wish their loved ones a memorable day.

Love is in the air with Valentine's Week 2024 officially kickstarting with Rose Day on Wednesday (February 7), and here are a few ways to make the occasion memorable for that special someone. These heartfelt messages, wishes, greetings, quotes, images, and pictures could help those looking forward to spreading their love and joy with their loved ones.

Messages

You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day!

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!

You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be toasting on Valentine's Day than a friend like you. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day!

The biggest truth of my life, I am too crazy for you and everyone in my surroundings can notice it except you. Happy Valentine's Day to the sweetest person ever.

Wishes

To my valentine—I never knew what love was until I met you.

I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

You're my best friend and my partner in crime. Thank you so much for being you.

Thank you for standing by my side through thick and thin, my forever friend.

Hope your day is filled with fun and your mouth is filled with chocolate!

Who needs Valentine's Day when your family is this awesome.

Greetings

I'm so excited to be sharing our first Valentine's Day together. I hope it's the first of many.

Everything about you makes me smile like crazy, and I don't mind being crazy for you.

I'll raise an awesome Valentine's cocktail to you.

You've been there for me in good times and bad. Today I just want to say thank you for always being there

May you feel the warmth of love and a bunch of appreciation on Valentine's Day, because you deserve it!

Quotes

Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love - Mother Teresa

True love is singing karaoke 'Under Pressure' and letting the other person sing the Freddie Mercury part - Mindy Kaling

There's no substitute for a great love who says, 'No matter what's wrong with you, you're welcome at this table' - Tom Hanks

To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return - Madonna