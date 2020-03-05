Huawei has surprisingly unveiled the first smartphone from its highly anticipated P40 series. But as expected, it is not the basic P40 or its more powerful sibling P40 Pro. Instead, the Chinese conglomerate has unleashed the inexpensive P40 Lite. As the name suggests, P40 Lite replaces the robust specifications of P40 or P40 Pro with moderate specifications and comes at an affordable price.

The Huawei P40 Lite comes with a refractive finished rear panel and sports a hint of rainbow colour on its sides. The smartphone doesn't come with any drastic changes in its design language. It has a 6.39-inch, 2560x1440 pixels resolution display with a punch-hole on its top to accompany the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Huawei P40 Lite packs a homemade Octa-core Kirin 810 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM memory. The smartphone has 64 GB memory with an expandable capacity up to 512 GB using a micro SD card.

The device comes with a triple camera setup on its back having a 48 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie shots, the Huawei P40 Lite sports an 8 MP sensor. It also packs a 4000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

The notable part of the P40 Lite is it lacks Google's app suite. Huawei has instead replaced it with its home-brewed app gallery to offer similar functionalities.

The Huawei P40 Lite has been rolled out at an affordable price of PLN 700 which roughly translates to SGD 251. The device is available in two colour options - black and aurora. It will be rolled out in the Singapore market at a later date.

Huawei will roll out the P40 and the powerful P40 Pro on March 26. The USP of Huawei's 2020 flagship will be both its rear and selfie camera modules. The dual selfie camera of P40 Pro will sit on the top left corner of the display. Featuring a dual-selfie indicates the P40 Pro would be capable of offering better selfie clicking abilities irrespective of the lighting condition.