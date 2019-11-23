Chinese tech giant Huawei announced the launch of the first 5G-powered artificial intelligence lab in Singapore on Friday, November 22, offering access to its cloud and ModelArts AI platforms, amongst others.

The tech giant said that this lab was established to allow companies, schools and government agencies of Singapore to use the space to test out 5G applications as well as aims to provide training to 1,000 Singaporean AI developers over the next three years, including workshops.

The technology company said that the lab offers proofs-of-concept, free trials and offline AI development kits to facilitate research and development efforts in the field of Artificial Intelligence. In addition, the Chinese vendor stated that through the new facility Huawei aims to help cultivate a local AI ecosystem as part of Republic's recently launched national AI strategy.

The AI lab in Singapore

The lab will include AI case studies by its customers DIGI and Ulearning as well as the signing of five memoranda of understandings (MOUs) with local companies such as MI Robotic, Navinfo Datatech, OTSAW and Neolix Technologies. It should be noted that augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) companies, Hiverlab and Hellohold also were part of the MOUs.

"We believe AI and its solutions should be accessible to everyone, and that the convergence of AI, cloud, and 5G, lays the foundation of the technology ecosystem for the digital economy of the future," said Huawei Cloud's Asia-Pacific CMO Neo Teck Guan.

Huawei also revealed that its "1+3+n" programme to be delivered through the AI lab and this initiative would focus on three key areas, including information and knowledge sharing as well as consulting and design of an ICT talent skills framework.