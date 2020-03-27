Huawei has finally launched its 2020 flagship range of phones via a live streaming event. The P40 portfolio offers three smartphones to cater to buyers according to their requirements.

There is a basic P40 with all the virtue of decent hardware, camera and battery in a comparatively lower price than of its siblings, a P40 Pro with a bigger and better display, more powerful camera, bigger battery and more storage capacity with an apparent higher price tag in contrast to P40. Besides, Huawei has also launched a P40 Pro+ with a superior camera.

All the latest Huawei P40 smartphones come with 5G connectivity but lack the biggest USP of an Android phone- Google suite of apps. Despite, Huawei has left no stone unturned to make the smartphone as one of the best available options to look for.

Display and Design

The Huawei P40 packs a 6.1-inch Flex OLED display, while both the P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus packs a more prominent 6.58-inch display. All the three screens offer a similar resolution of 2640x1200 pixels and a PPI count of 441. Having a more prominent display means a more significant measuring body too. The P40 Pro and P40 Plus are 9.3 mm taller, 1.54 mm wider and 0.45 mm thicker than the Huawei P40. The P40 is also weighed 34g and 51g lighter than P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus.

All the P40 series of devices comes with a 91.6 percent screen-nobody ratio and boasts an in-screen fingerprint reader and screen refresh rate of 90Hz. Unlike the IP53 rating of P40, the P40 Pro and Pro+ comes with an IP68 rating to offer water and dust resistance.

Camera

Following its predecessor, Huawei P40 series of smartphones comes with a powerful range of cameras to pose a challenge to all the existing market leaders. The P40 Pro+ packs five Leica-branded camera lenses consisting a 50 MP wide-angle lens, a 40 MP ultra-wide lens, 8 MP periscope lens with 10 optical zoomings, 8x zoom lens with 3X optical zooming along with a Time-of-Flight sensor. The P40 Pro+ is capable of offering 100x digital zoom as well.

The P40 Pro in comparison has a quad-camera array: 50MP wide, 40MP ultra-wide, 12MP Periscope zoom (5x optical) and ToF, while the P40 packs a 50MP wide-angle camera, plus 16MP ultra-wide and 8MP 3x optical zoom cameras. The 50 MP wide-angle lens of the P40 smartphone range comes with an extra-large 1/1.28-inch RYYB Ultra Vision Sensor which is claimed to intake 200 percent more light than the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and offer better low light images.

According to the launch presentation, the camera modules of the P40 series would come with scene recognition, posture detection and facial feature detection. With new technologies such as AI Remove Reflection and AI Remove Passerby, P40 smartphones would be capable of discarding unwanted glares from the images. All the three smartphones pack a 32 MP selfie camera as well.

Specification

Under the hood, the P40 range of devices packs a homebred Kirin 990 SoC. The devices would come available with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and a choice of storage rating from 128 GB to 512 GB. Both the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ packs a 4200 mAh battery with 40W fast-charging capability. In comparison, the P40 would house a 3800 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging capability.

Price and Availability

The Huawei P40 would be available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options with a price tag of roughly SGD 1574. The Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ would come in Ice White, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost, and Blush Gold with a starting price of SGD 2206 roughly.