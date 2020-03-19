Following a series of leaks and online rumours, Huawei has finally confirmed the launch of a new smartwatch. Dubbed Watch GT 2e, the upcoming smartwatch will be unveiled on March 26, 2020. At the same event, the Chinese conglomerate will unveil its latest flagship series of smartphones Huawei P40.

According to a report by Gizchina, Huawei has teased the launch date via its official handle on the Chinese social media Weibo. Unlike, its predecessor Huawei Watch GT 2, the upcoming smartwatch Watch GT 2e will come with moderate specifications and probably arrive with a lower price tag. The Huawei Watch GT 2 too was announced at the same event where the company officially rolled out the Huawei Mate 30 series of smartphones.

According to reports, the Huawei Watch 2e will come with an identical design language as its predecessor and sport a round watch dial. The display is expected to be AMOLED in nature and be capable of offering a resolution of 454x454 pixels. Under the hood, the upcoming smartwatch will pack a HiSilicon Hi1132 SoC powered with ARM Cortex-M3 energy-efficient architecture. There is no trustworthy word about the system RAM, but we believe it will pack 1 GB or 2 GB system RAM.

The Watch GT 2e will come with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and the much-required inbuilt GPS support. It will also come with an embedded heart rate sensor. The smartwatch will reportedly be compatible with all Android phones running on OS version 4.4 and above, and iPhones running on iOS 9.0 and above.

The 455 mAh battery of the Watch GT 2e will take around an hour to get charged from 0 to 100 per cent. It is speculated that the smartwatch will be capable of offering roughly 14 days of backup in a single charge. The device will measure 53 x 10.8 x 46.8mm and come with a waterproof coating to let users wear it in any weather condition.